In historic move, Armenia to build entirely new village

The Cabinet approved the action plan on building a new village for the reconstruction of the unfinished Kaps Reservoir in Shirak Province. The village will be provided for the resettlement of residents whose homes are situated in areas which will be part of the reservoir.

The Kaps Reservoir is located in the Akhuryan flood-plain 22km north of the city of Gyumri. The first phase of construction involves building the reservoir with a capacity of 25,000,000 cubic meters, with possibility of further expansion up to 60,000,000 cubic meters.

“This will be the first time in the history of the Third Republic of Armenia when we are building a new village from scratch,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that the initiative is also significant in terms of specifying perceptions regarding a modern-day Armenian village.

The reservoir’s territory will comprise parts of the Aregnadem, Gtashen, Byurakn, Kaps and Jradzor villages.