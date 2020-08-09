In Beirut, security forces took control of the city center and completely liberated the ministries

It took Lebanese security forces several hours to liberate the center of the capital Beirut from thousands of protesters.

According to a TASS correspondent, around midnight, law enforcement and the military managed to take full control of the central Place de Martir. Through the joint efforts of Lebanese army units and law enforcement officers, the demonstrators were evacuated from the buildings of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy, Energy and Environment.

Despite the current relative stability, the likelihood of a resumption of anti-government protests and new clashes remains.

It should be reminded that at least 490 people were injured and 5 protesters were arrested as a result of clashes and riots between thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of the government. Earlier, Prime Minister Hassan Diab proposed holding snap parliamentary elections.