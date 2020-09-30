In 4 days, the Armenian side attacked almost as much enemy armor as in the first Artsakh war

During the four days of large-scale hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the Armenian side damaged almost as much enemy armor as during the entire Artsakh war. As reports “Armenpress”, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said this during the September 30 press conference.

“Almost as much hostile equipment was shot down in four days as during the Artsakh war,” Harutyunyan said.

The Artsakh President noted that the first blow by Azerbaijan was a surprise, but comparing it with the blow of Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union, he noted that German troops had almost reached Moscow from the border within days, and today the fighting was going on at the border, nothing had changed.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements and schools, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. A total of 7 people were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which one civilian was killed and a civilian bus was burnt by an ATS belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The Armenian Armed Forces has 103 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. A general mobilization has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh և a general state of mobilization. As a result of the operations unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has more than 920 casualties and 2100 wounded. The enemy lost 83 ATS, 7 helicopters, 166 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 1 “Smerch”.