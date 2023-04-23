In 2009, Nikol Pashinyan claimed that Saakashvili, who had lost the war, had to leave

Garnik Zakaryan posted Nikol Pashinyan’s 2009 speech on his Facebook page. material below,

“NICOL PASHINIAN: March 26, 2009, Georgia received a terrible, simply terrible blow in the summer of last year, and this is the case when the government must have enough statesmanship to take the blow, the responsibility for the defeat, this is the case when the government must recognize itself as defeated in order to save the motherland from the label of a loser. especially since the current government of Georgia is the number one responsible for that defeat. If Saakashvili remains in power, the defeat of last year’s war and its morale-psychological consequences will weigh on Georgia, and if Saakashvili leaves, that defeat will weigh on his person, his team, but the country will be freed from those nightmarish feelings. In any case, he will get a chance to start a new life, to form new energy. Of course, Georgia lost Abkhazia and South Ossetia irretrievably, but it is not guaranteed to lose more. Even if Saakashvili can create such guarantees, Georgians, every time they see his face, will remember the nightmare of 2008, the national humiliation, which concerns both the state in general and every citizen of the country. And the daily reminder and feeling of this nightmare will deprive people of the opportunity to look ahead. Now the authorities of Georgia with their actions and arrests allegedly want to show that they are preventing the change of power “ordered” by Russia. Without going into the details, I will only emphasize that in the given situation, the establishment of tolerant relations with Russia is in the interests of Georgia itself, and it is obvious that Saakashvili cannot establish such relations.”

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

