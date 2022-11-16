Important issues related to foreign policy are decided by Ararat Mirzoyan’s adviser. “People”

“Zhoghovurd” daily writes: Vahan Kostanyan, advisor to RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, decides the main issues related to Armenia’s foreign policy.

According to the information of “Zhoghovurd” daily, 28-year-old Kostanyan approves all texts related to RA foreign policy, including responses to international partners and separate press releases.

“The ruling deputies of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, the employees of the Foreign Ministry, and even Prime Minister Pashinyan’s staff post their statements and texts in the group intended for those discussions so that Kostanyan Vahan will hold them under his eyes and give his consent, and then they will be published,” said CP – near our source. I wonder who thought of leaving the crucial issue of determining the vector of RA’s foreign policy to Kostanyan, who received a 3-year deferment from the army under the pretext of defending a scientific thesis, then left the post-graduate studies and was released from the army on a completely different basis. he has neither the experience of a diplomat or negotiator nor a political stake and a credible biography.”