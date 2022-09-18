I’m actually seriously worried about Armenia’s future, Annabelle Vardanian @inanosum

Annabelle Vardanian

Annabelle Vardanian Write on Twitter: I’m actually seriously worried about Armenia’s future. I’m too old to be impressed by new restaurants, IT sector, and a bunch of ex-pats. Yes, I’m clever enough to understand how all that affects the bigger picture, but traveling and dining out won’t replace national security.

How is Armenia preparing for the PREDICTABLE future conflicts that are shaping in the region and globally? What if RU wins/loses the war? What if IR fights AZ or ISR attacks IR? Who is preparing policy measures to address these cases in Armenia? Nikol? Makunts? Lara? Babken?

As much as I DO believe optimism is the way forward, let me ask you as a grown-up: do you seriously believe our multitude of fuck ups and issues can be solved by a bunch of IT companies in kentron? To quote one of Nikol’s (!) diplomats whom I know: “We’re losing our state!”