Ilham Aliyev will not risk to participate in BBC’s HARDtalk – Elibekova

BBC’s “HARDtalk” presenter Stephen Sackur invited Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Twitter, to participate in his HARDtalk after the episode with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Panorama.am turned to expert in Azerbaijan Angela Elibekova to comment on the possible reaction by Aliyev. Elibekova reminded that thus far the Azerbaijani side has not reacted to the interview offer, suggesting Azerbaijani would likely refrain from attending the interview.

“Azerbaijan has recently appointed a new foreign minister who needs to get into the topic. Former Minister Elmar Mammadyarov would likely go to that interview which is not the case with the new one. President Ilham Aliyev will not risk to talk to Stephen Sackur and may send an assistant instead which is again is of low possibility,” said Elibekova.

In her words, the representatives of Azerbaijan would not have enough courage to participate in the suggested format of the interview. Alternatively, they can provide only their standards points regardless of the questions posed.