IKEA to raise starting pay for US workers to $16, enhance benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — IKEA U.S. reports it is raising starting wages for workers starting in 2022.

Workers will get a starting pay of $16 per hour, with some hourly wages starting at $17 or $18 depending on location, according to an IKEA spokesperson.

The new wages will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, and will apply to full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal co-workers across the U.S.

IKEA reports this will bring the average hourly wage to $20.

“Every day I am humbled by our 17,000 co-workers, each of whom makes our success as a company possible and contributes to our commitment to creating better homes, better communities, and a better planet,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA U.S.

The company says it will also enhance its comprehensive benefits package to include a minimum of five weeks of paid time away from work for all co-workers, education assistance, backup child and adult care, and more inclusive health care benefits.

Following a strong sales performance in 2021, a majority of U.S. IKEA workers will additionally receive a “One IKEA Bonus,” a performance-based payout totaling $76 million and a one-time Ingka global appreciation gift of $17 million to workers.

“I am proud of everything we have accomplished over the past year, and we will continue to seek opportunities to grow our compensation and benefits offer and share our success with our co-workers., said Quiñones.

The company reports it continues its journey to transform the way it does business to become more accessible and sustainable.