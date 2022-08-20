IJEVAN: Pashinyan and his compatriots can quietly engage in castle construction. “Publication”

Hraparak. writes The other day in Ijevan, I accidentally met two Russians or Russians who came to Armenia for two months to participate in the implementation of a large construction project.

During the conversation, they told that they came to Ijevan as part of a group of Russian planners, builders, and designers to build a private house for Armen Pashinyan, the brother of the Prime Minister of Armenia. My interlocutors were satisfied with the conditions created for their life and livelihood. were accommodated in a high-class hotel, where, according to their definition, they live all inclusive: everything is included in the conditions, including transport. It was said that the luxurious mansion is being built on one of the hills adjacent to Ijevan, from where a wonderful view opens to the city and nature. I naively thought that the representatives of the revolutionary government might have chosen a Russian company so that there would not be too much noise in Armenia, and I asked their opinion why they chose them for the construction, after all, there are many construction companies in Armenia. My interlocutors explained that their client, the prime minister’s brother, is a Russian citizen, his taste was formed in Russia, and he wants a structure that meets Russian construction standards, giving particular importance to interior decoration and landscape design. Unfortunately, my interlocutors did not know the total cost of construction.

“It is a commercial secret that only the owner of the construction company and one customer can know. We are ordinary employees who work for a salary, and we are very satisfied with both the salary and the living conditions,” our interlocutors said as a conclusion, and we parted. It could be written that the government, which fought against corruption and bribery, Sashik’s 50-50 with revolutionary slogans, whose representatives said that the army could be armed and the defense of Artsakh could be organized with the money of the castles in Armenia, is now engaged in castle building when the country is buried. is in infinite tragedy and despair. Meanwhile, saying something like that now is simply ignoring reality. There is no longer any shameful or publicly embarrassing act in building a castle in Armenia. Society, by and large, has come to terms with the idea that those who come to power should rob the country, enrich the population, and use that money to build castles for themselves and their relatives, collect collections of luxury cars, acquire bank accounts and real estate abroad. Society has adapted to the idea that the revolutionary slogans of justice, equality, and brotherhood are just a way to mislead society and make it a participant in the seizure of power and not a belief, let alone a guideline for activity. Pashinyan’s government no longer bears any moral and political responsibility for protecting Artsakh, Armenia has officially refused to be the guarantor of Artsakh’s security, and Armenia is no longer the guarantor of the security of its territory and citizens. In other words, no one can accuse Pashinyan that instead of strengthening the security of Artsakh, he and his government directed the country’s money to the development of the castle construction.

There is no need to equip the Armenian army either. from the beginning, the Armenian army was intended to protect Artsakh, because Artsakh was not considered the territory of Armenia internationally, including the CSTO countries, and CSTO or Russia had no responsibility to protect Artsakh. Armenia maintained an army for the defense of Artsakh. Meanwhile, if there is an attack on Armenia, Russia is directly responsible for protecting us from it. It is possible that Russia, based on its internal or geopolitical interests, will not protect Armenia at all and will refuse to fulfill its obligation. But it is not the fault of the Armenian government, the direct responsibility for this will fall not on Pashinyan and his government, but on Russia, which left Armenians and Armenia alone in the most difficult moments and did not fulfill their alliance obligations. Let the Russians get out from under that sin and the curse of the Armenian people as they want. And there will be many accusers and cursers. Armenia fully fulfills its alliance obligations, providing orders and high-paying jobs for Russian companies under Western sanctions. The scale of Armenia may not be large enough to help Russia overcome the difficulties caused by the sanctions in full, but the Armenian authorities are helping as much as they can. Opportunities will increase, and the number of orders will also increase. every Armenian official will order several castles and country houses with his brothers, compatriots, and construction companies from Russia