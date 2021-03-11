If we continue to tolerate Pashinyan as PM of Armenia, war will be just around the corner and in the territory of Armenia, ex-deputy defense minister

If we continue to tolerate Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia, war will be just around the corner and in the territory of Armenia, and as a result, we may lose Syunik Province. This is what former deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan told reporters today.

According to him, the army is extremely sensitive, and the statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on the need for the resignation of the Cabinet is linked to these risks.

Zakaryan added that the Armed Forces see that the next war will be inevitable, if things continue at this rate. “I’m almost certain that there will be a war. Baku and Ankara still have a big appetite for Armenia. Aliyev is making threats with regard to the “Zangezur corridor”, and the Turkish government’s statements supporting Pashinyan go to show that the latter’s actions aren’t in Armenia’s interests,” the ex-deputy minister noted, adding that Armenians need to make Pashinyan resign, if they want to avoid a war.