If Vahe Ghazaryan were a man, he would have come out of hiding and said that he gave the order

The events that took place in the morning in Yerablur caused everyone’s indignation. The enraged red berets, dragging and causing physical injuries to the relatives of the victims, removed them from the cemetery so that Nikol Pashinyan could ascend unhindered and stage a mourning ceremony. We talked about what happened with the former Deputy Chief of Police, Major General Gagik Hambardzumyan.

“What kind of disproportionate power can we talk about, when jackals only show mean behavior, which you don’t need to be a lawyer, human rights defender, or other specialist to understand? Disproportionate force can be used, for example, during a rally, but when force is used in such an insolent manner against the parents of fallen servicemen, mothers, white-haired, black-clad… what kind of disproportionate force can we talk about, it’s just a crime? If such violence is done abroad, even to a dog, animal defenders will make a big noise, they will tear their necks, how can the mother of a soldier who died for the motherland be subjected to violence in front of her son’s grave, which has become something like a sacred thing for us”, referring to this morning. Gagik Hambardzumyan told “Hraparak” about the incident that took place in Yerablur.

According to him, what happened today in Yerablur is a crime. “If possible, those so-called policemen should be killed, and the one who gave the order should be killed and it will be legal, after all, there is Article 42 of the Criminal Code, which allows to stop such ugliness. Those crooks should be held accountable for what they did. They are just a scam. Arrogance should have limits, they lack not only masculinity and law-abidingness, but also all kinds of human qualities. They are a mass of amoebas devoid of everything – biomass. Just as they are like that, so is their leader, that police chief named Vahe Ghazaryan. From the monkey president to the treacherous prime minister, everyone is a moron,” says our interlocutor.

Gagik Hambardzumyan also referred to RA Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan, he mentioned the following. “Vahe Ghazaryan must first be a man to come out of his hiding place. Vahe Ghazaryan is not a man, if he was a man he would have said that he decided all this himself, or that he has nothing to do with this. That misunderstanding was even given the rank of general, and he did many things. What are the houses bought in Armenia and abroad with the money bribed by the Prime Minister? They are demoralized, alienated phenomena. As much hatred and bile they have towards Armenia, the Armenian people and the homeland, they are real scum. I can’t fathom these. Perhaps no normal person can understand all this,” he concluded.

