IF THE FLOCK RULES A LION, THEY BECOME LION CUBS, IF THEY RULE A SHEEP, THE LIONS BECOME A FLOCK OF SHEEP

By Anush Dashtents

The heated political debate over the captives was followed by a lawyer’s post, which published testimonies of returnees about how 62 soldiers from the Shirak region were voluntarily taken prisoner without firing a single bullet, which was seen as an attempt to justify the statements of Nikol Pashinyan and Alen Simonyan. We talked to Movses Hakobyan, former head of the General Staff, former chief military inspector.

As a military man, do you think it is right that the pre-investigation testimonies of the captives were published?

“I think not.”

From the point of view of the preliminary investigation, or do we have such cowardly soldiers and the army is discredited?

None of those who testified were from the army, they were the volunteers from Gyumri, gathered by the governor. But that lawyer did it in vain.

60 people surrender to 4-5 people, and after the war they brought arms and legs in parts, handed them over to their parents, wasn’t all this for them to break so that we think this nation is not a nation?

The title is not mine, but I share it somewhere ․ If a herd is ruled by a lion, it becomes a lion cub; if a lion is led by a sheep, those lions become a flock of sheep.

Do you agree that the process of discrediting the army continues and is done from the highest circles?

“I’m not sure, I can guess.”

Nikol Pashinyan stated that the border was not furnished because the army was busy with internal political mutilation ․ Chief of Staff, etc.

How many calendar days have passed since then, the sewing border would have been furnished?

You said that after the November 9 document it was not a secret for you that there will be a “Zangezur corridor” or a road, depending on who understands how. Aliyev now says, tell me when you will give the “Zangezur Corridor”.

According to the document signed on November 9, the head of state undertook to give way to the Azerbaijanis, which will be controlled by another country.

That is, a corridor without sovereignty.

Absolutely not.

Another country can be Russia, it can be Azerbaijan.

The Russian border troops will control. The next question is smooth movement ․ How will it be understood, there is a need to comment on this.

In that case, what was the theater? Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters were celebrating a “victory” on the day of the Sochi meeting, did you see that there is no corridor, you have no place to talk and so on.

If a part of the society claims that there will be a corridor, they understand that the road will be handed over to Azerbaijan. There is no such thing, but by giving way, the security of Azerbaijani cars will be controlled by the Russian border troops.

It was clear from Sochi, wasn’t it, that a peace treaty would be signed? Will this be a Ribbentrop-Molotov agreement (on non-attack)? What guarantee is that Azerbaijan will not attack, despite the “era of peace”?

At any time, if we work badly, we will lose our homeland in parts. The second ․ I am afraid that we will not allow the mistake of our people 100 years ago again. If we want a lot, we will lose everything altogether.

If the corridor is not given, in your opinion, is the alternative to war?

I said, am I not afraid that we will repeat our mistake of 100 years?

We ask Russian analysts why you behave like this, they say, why does your army not defend your homeland?

“They are right.”

We say the army is broken, they say you have so many troops in the rear, why don’t you move to the border? Is that also true?

In my opinion, you, no one else, should be engaged in the defense of your homeland. Others could help.

A delimitation commission came from Russia yesterday, according to our information, they are only military, we have preliminary information that we will have only military in the commission.

“I can not say anything.”

There are a number of people in the army, I am talking about high-ranking officials, against whom no criminal case has been initiated, including the head of the General Staff. Is this normal in the situation we are in?

It is difficult to answer, I think you can work at any time.

“But how do they work in those conditions?”

My subjective opinion is that it is not honest.

“In other words, are they scapegoats in that sense?”

In general, the issues are not clearly stated. It is my subjective opinion, I may be wrong, but knowing the current political authorities, their steps during these years, it seems to them that they could lead the army with political statements. While the army demands that when the problem is received, the problem, as it is written, should not contain ambiguity (ambiguity, which gives rise to misinterpretations). And any material announced by today’s politicians causes not only hesitation, but also pluralism among people. As far as I remember, it is Article 37 or 38, where it is clearly written that orders or directives are given clearly, according to subordination, and should not contain hesitation. If necessary, clarification is made, it is repeated. That’s why the army and politics…,I have said several times that a military man cannot become a politician and a politician cannot become a military man.

But doesn’t life prove the opposite, that they are well regulated by political processes?

If a politician is a politician by nature and becomes a military man, woe to that army.

Now we have a politician at the head of the army, whom, by the way, you praised at the time of his appointment.

He is not in charge of the army, he is the Minister of Defense. And we praise in comparison that he is the most adequate person in this government.