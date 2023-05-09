If she has a little morality, she should not poke hir nose into matters that do not concern him. Tiran Khachatryan about Anna Hakobyan’s statement regarding 11 thousand defectors

if I’m not a doctor, I shouldn’t talk about medicine, if I’m not a politician, I shouldn’t have my attitude or manifestations in those political phenomena. Tiran Khachatryan, the former deputy chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, said this in a conversation with journalists today, commenting on Anna Hakobyan’s statement regarding the 11,000 defectors.

“If a person has a little morality, he should not stick his nose into the issues that do not concern him,” Khachatryan emphasized.

Regarding the observation that the law enforcement officers are unable to find justification for the statements of the Prime Minister’s wife, Tiran Khachatryan mentioned that he personally witnessed the cases of desertion, but who was involved in them and whether they were involved at all is a completely different matter.

According to him, in fact, there was mass desertion, and the reason was the policy of the state because no appropriate steps were taken in that direction.

