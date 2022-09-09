If Jalal Harutyunyan is tried, Pashinyan should be tried first. Movses Hakobyan:

Yes, the result of the war could have been different, that’s for sure, and the reason for such a result was mismanagement. In a conversation with NEWS.am,

RA and NKR military officer, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan mentioned this, referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement yesterday that the war could have had a different outcome in his opinion. As for Pashinyan’s assertion that sometimes it turned out that the orders came from other places, from other centers, Movses Hakobyan said.

"It cannot be ruled out, and I am ready to bear responsibility for any soldier. It is another matter that it was not led from where it should have been led, or it was led badly." Referring to the fact that criminal cases were initiated against high-ranking military personnel and generals, and Pashinyan expressed his surprise as to why some circles are now protecting the military personnel who were responsible in those days, Movses Hakobyan noted: "First, let me address the first part of the criminal case against Jalal Harutyunyan, which refers to the organization of the operation in the southern direction. Nikol Pashinyan, as the commander-in-chief, was personally present when that decision was made and he referred to it that he was the moderator. Being a moderator is not intended for the position of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, that position is intended to lead, and he confirmed that decision. If Jalal Harutyunyan is tried, before that he should be tried as the person who approved that decision.

Secondly, the commanders have no right to judge by the results of the decision, because the decision made by any commander, regardless of the rank, still does not mean 100 percent implementation, because we are dealing with the enemy. There are many circumstances that your planned event will not go 100 percent as you planned. Because of this, they are constantly leading the war, instead of making a decision and stepping aside. What I said refers to the fact that the decision of the commanders is not subject to discussion, and it is a requirement of the law, not my wish."