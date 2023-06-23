fbpx

If Azerbaijan claims that Artsakh was its territory, then why did they build Armenian churches as a Muslim nation?

Or where was Azerbaijan when a monastery was being built in Artsakh in the 4th century🤔🇦🇲🇦🇲

And all this plus Q. a. built-in Tigranakert🇦🇲

Gandzasar monastery (4th century) and St. Hovhannes the Baptist church (1216-1238) ձ

իվ Dadivank (4th century) and Katoghike (9-11th century)

⛪ Amaras Monastery (4th century)

⛪ St. George of Tsitsernavanq (4-5th century)

⛪ Gtchavank (4-13th century)

Yeghishe Araqyal Monastery (Jrvshtik) (5th century), Mataghis

աս Vankasar White Cross (5th century)

Kataro Monastery of Dizapayt and St. Astvatsatsin (5th century) ⛪

Հ Hatsi Bri style (7-17 centuries)

Mokhrenis Okht drne monastery (7-17th century) )

Kolatak St. Hakobavank (9th century) անք

ի Holy Savior of Tsori (9th century)

St. Stepanos of Tsmakahogi (9-10th century)

Հ White Cross Monastery of Hadrut Monastery (10th century)

րդ Eghisha Kusi desert (12th tour)

եւոր St. George of Chankatagh (12th century)

⛪ Khotavank (12-13th century)

⛪ St. Astvatsatsatsin of Karvachar prayed desert (12-13th century)

Saint Savior of Paul (12-13th century) ող

Msmna Shoshkavank St. Astvatsatsin (13th century) դ

⛪ Horeka Monastery (13th century)

⛪ Collection (14th century)

Gospel Saint Gayane Kusanats desert (1616) Ա

ադր Holy Resurrection of Hadrut (1621)

Փ Pirumashen (1641)

⛪ Holy Astvatsatsin of the Gospel (1651)

ոս St. Stepanos of the Cross (1654)

⛪ New church of Shoshi (1655)

⛪ St. Pandaleon of Berdadzor (Parin Pij) (1658)

Moskhmhati Ghevondyan desert (1658) 58

73 Saint Minas of Haki (1673)

St. Grigoris church of Herher (1676) Գ

Tsakuri Tsakhkavanke St. Astvatsatsatsatsin (1682) Ծ

) Monastery of the Youth (1691)

իկ Masrik church of Qashunik (1694)

⛪ Anapat Holy Savior (Desert) (17th century)

ուրբ St. Stepanos of Hochants (17th century)

Bovurkhan monastery complex (17th century) ⛪

St. John the Baptist ⛪

ախ Holy Astvatsatsin of Khnatsakh (1740)

Պ St. Stepanos of Padara (18th century)

ուրբ St. Astvatsatsatsin of Muskapati (18th century)

ուշ Saint Astvatsatsin of Dashushen (1843)

St. John the Baptist of Shushi ուշ

գ Holy Mother of God of Nngi (1853)

St. Hovhannes Karapet of Martakert (1857) ⛪

⛪ Saint Astvatsatsatsin of Aygestan (1860)

⛪ St. Mary under the stone (1862)

Ս Holy Savior of Shushi (1868-1887)

ած Saint Astvatsatsin of Ashan (1896)

աշ St. George of Astghashen (1898)

աղ St. George of Mataghis (1898)

#ArtsakhStrong

Source: ԲԱ Ո՞ՆՑ Facebook

