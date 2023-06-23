If Azerbaijan claims that Artsakh was its territory, then why did they build Armenian churches as a Muslim nation?

Or where was Azerbaijan when a monastery was being built in Artsakh in the 4th century

And all this plus Q. a. built-in Tigranakert

Gandzasar monastery (4th century) and St. Hovhannes the Baptist church (1216-1238) ձ

իվ Dadivank (4th century) and Katoghike (9-11th century)

Amaras Monastery (4th century)

St. George of Tsitsernavanq (4-5th century)

Gtchavank (4-13th century)

Yeghishe Araqyal Monastery (Jrvshtik) (5th century), Mataghis

աս Vankasar White Cross (5th century)

Kataro Monastery of Dizapayt and St. Astvatsatsin (5th century)

Հ Hatsi Bri style (7-17 centuries)

Mokhrenis Okht drne monastery (7-17th century) )

Kolatak St. Hakobavank (9th century) անք

ի Holy Savior of Tsori (9th century)

St. Stepanos of Tsmakahogi (9-10th century)

Հ White Cross Monastery of Hadrut Monastery (10th century)

րդ Eghisha Kusi desert (12th tour)

եւոր St. George of Chankatagh (12th century)

Khotavank (12-13th century)

St. Astvatsatsatsin of Karvachar prayed desert (12-13th century)

Saint Savior of Paul (12-13th century) ող

Msmna Shoshkavank St. Astvatsatsin (13th century) դ

Horeka Monastery (13th century)

Collection (14th century)

Gospel Saint Gayane Kusanats desert (1616) Ա

ադր Holy Resurrection of Hadrut (1621)

Փ Pirumashen (1641)

Holy Astvatsatsin of the Gospel (1651)

ոս St. Stepanos of the Cross (1654)

New church of Shoshi (1655)

St. Pandaleon of Berdadzor (Parin Pij) (1658)

Moskhmhati Ghevondyan desert (1658) 58

73 Saint Minas of Haki (1673)

St. Grigoris church of Herher (1676) Գ

Tsakuri Tsakhkavanke St. Astvatsatsatsatsin (1682) Ծ

) Monastery of the Youth (1691)

իկ Masrik church of Qashunik (1694)

Anapat Holy Savior (Desert) (17th century)

ուրբ St. Stepanos of Hochants (17th century)

Bovurkhan monastery complex (17th century)

St. John the Baptist

ախ Holy Astvatsatsin of Khnatsakh (1740)

Պ St. Stepanos of Padara (18th century)

ուրբ St. Astvatsatsatsin of Muskapati (18th century)

ուշ Saint Astvatsatsin of Dashushen (1843)

St. John the Baptist of Shushi ուշ

գ Holy Mother of God of Nngi (1853)

St. Hovhannes Karapet of Martakert (1857)

Saint Astvatsatsatsin of Aygestan (1860)

St. Mary under the stone (1862)

Ս Holy Savior of Shushi (1868-1887)

ած Saint Astvatsatsin of Ashan (1896)

աշ St. George of Astghashen (1898)

աղ St. George of Mataghis (1898)

