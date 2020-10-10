ICRC ready to support extradition of prisoners մարտ release of prisoners

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) welcomes the agreement reached on a humanitarian ceasefire in the context of the escalating Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “Armenpress” was informed about this from the ICRC foreign relations department.

“The ICRC has a long history of acting as a neutral mediator in conflicts around the world. . “We are also ready to support the release of detainees currently under the control of the parties to the conflict so that they can be reunited with their families.”

As the conflict escalated in late September, the ICRC offered its services to the parties as a neutral mediator in responding to humanitarian needs. The ICRC is not involved in political negotiations.

Under international humanitarian law governing armed conflict, the parties to a conflict have an obligation to evacuate the dead without discrimination on any side. The ICRC is ready to provide technical assistance to the parties so that the dead can be identified in accordance with international humanitarian law and then assist in the return of the remains.

“We have regular discussions with the parties, and we have expressed our willingness to discuss the nature of the ICRC’s involvement in facilitating the return of prisoners, including the organization of work and the security guarantees for our teams,” Shupp added. “We hope that after weeks of intense fighting, this agreement will become a significant consolation for families.”

Earlier, in 2016, during the escalation of the conflict along the line of contact, which claimed many lives, the ICRC assisted the parties in carrying out similar actions. Thanks to a concerted effort, it was then possible to extradite all the dead to their families, to avoid adding new names to the list of more than 4,500 missing persons following the 1992 conflict. “Since the beginning of its activities in connection with the Karabakh conflict in 1992, the organization has repeatedly supported the authorities in such actions,” the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan have stated that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has approved a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes since October 10 at 12:00 for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees. mediated համապատասխան in accordance with the standards. “The specific parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed additionally. The Republic of Azerbaijan և The Republic of Armenia, through the mediation of the basic principles of the settlement through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, is engaged in substantive negotiations in order to reach a peaceful settlement as soon as possible. “The parties reaffirm the immutability of the negotiation process,” the statement said.