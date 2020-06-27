Icelandair to operate Los Angeles-Yerevan charter flight on July 11

Icelandair airline will operate a Los Angeles-Yerevan charter flight on July 11, the Consulate General of Armenia to Los Angeles said on Facebook, adding that the plane will make a technical stop in Reykjavik for refueling, which will last an hour.

“Given the current situation in the aviation market due to COVID-19 and crowds of our compatriots in California, a Los Angeles-Yerevan direct charter flight will be carried out on July 11 at the request of the Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles”, the statement says.

The flight duration will be 15 hours. The aircraft has 260 seats.

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia and foreigners with the right of permanent residence, as well as foreign citizens who have family members living in Armenia (spouse/parent/child) can take a flight to Armenia.