I wish you that before closing your eyes the last sight was Shushi, wearing the uniform of the Armenian army. In memory of our Vahe

Dear Vahe … You are better than us, because you chose your destiny, you decided the size of your life, your last day, time and place, Shushi … We thought that at this most difficult moment for our homeland, you are needed here, on our war front, we asked you to stay, do not leave us alone, you could stay and fight with us here, in our direction of the front, but you refused. We tried to stand between you and God, we tried to persuade you to choose us, your relatives, friends, those who love you, and you chose what was most important to you ….

Do not hesitate for a second, do not hesitate for a second, go with your head held high, with a smile, wiping our tears, girding us, open and straight, looking straight into your destiny eyes … You were immortal in our Shushi, you went whole, and you condemned us to eternal half-life without you … you are the best of us, because you have yourself, and we, only the opportunity to live with the memory of your light smile … I wish you that before closing your eyes the last sight was Shushi, wearing the uniform of the Armenian army … 21-year-old Vahe Karapetyan was a pharmacist by profession, after finishing his term service he worked at NEWS.am as an operator, editor. Vahe was irreplaceable for our team with both his professional and human qualities. Our entire editorial staff mourns the irreversible loss of its best employee, a kind, brave, decent, patriotic friend. We deeply condole, wish strength and patience to the Karapetyan family. We are grateful to Vahe's parents for raising such an exceptionally good man. We are eternally grateful that we knew and loved you … Rest in peace, let your bright soul shine, dear Vahe.