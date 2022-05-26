“I will remind those who handed over Shushi and Hadrut with thousands of victims” ․ The coordinator of Robert Kocharyan’s office responds to Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan stated today, May 25, during a question-and-answer session in the parliament that by adopting the Madrid document, the Armenian authorities have questioned the referendum on Artsakh’s independence. Yerevan. Today asked Bagrat Mikoyan, the coordinator of the office of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, to comment on Pashinyan’s statement. I would like to remind the author of the words “I want what I want from my own point of view, I negotiate from my own point of view” that gave thousands of victims 15 years after the Madrid document, handed over Shushi and Hadrut, that the co-chairs accept the 1991 document of the Artsakh people. Implementation of international self-determination law through mandatory processes for all. One thing was funny. “The person who turned the Artsakh Republic into a settlement of ‘ethnic Armenians’ by European officials during his tenure introduced a novelty today. “The backpacks could have asked a question, but they did not. “Would you dream of having a solution to the issue according to the Madrid principles today, a document that would not have claimed thousands of victims, the surrender of Shushi and Hadrut, and would have been the internationally recognized independence of Artsakh, if, of course, it is not a Turkish agent?”