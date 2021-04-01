I want to announce from the National Assembly podium that Karvachar is ours, Dadivank is ours: Taguhi Tovmasyan,

At the beginning of Thursday’s session of parliament, the deputies held a moment of silence in memory of the legendary Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan “Komandos.” Then, they discussed issues on the agenda, including the changes to the Electoral Code authored by Sergey Bagratyan, Arman Babajanyan, Vahagn Hovakimyan, and Hamazasp Danielyan. Prosperous Armenia boycotted the session.



Taguhi Tovmasyan, a former deputy of My Step, registered to hold a speech. She approached the podium, but she spoke about a statement made by My Step deputy Hovik Aghazaryan that went viral. He had said, “Karvachar is not ours, is there anyone in Armenia who doubts that? Is there anyone in Armenia who will bravely say in front of the whole world that Karvachar was ours?” Taguhi Tovmasyan showcased her ‘bravery’ from the National Assembly podium. “Der Mr. Aghazaryan, you were the last person I expected to make such a statement. I want to announce from the National Assembly podium that Karvachar is ours, Dadivank is ours. Please, come up to the podium and say that you made a mistake, blame it on the reporters, but please do not let this statement go without a follow-up. We are not speaking solely for our own audience. We are not speaking to prove something to people. We are working with much wider circles. That dissatisfaction had even reached Artsakh. People were coming to conclusions.”

Hripsime Jebejyan



