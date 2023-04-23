I should say this one day. 5 years ago we committed suicide in paranoid ecstasy. Naira Zohrabyan

I should have said this the other day

Five years ago, I was also courageous for a moment and was sure that joining the “pan-people revolution” at the last moment, with water or without water, was the best political solution to clean the country from the swamped injustices, various pickpocket oligarchs, a few thieving officials and their coffee-baking eunuchs. 5 years ago these days I I sincerely believed that there would be no more teachers who falsified the electoral sheet with a dosh and cadastre scoundrels stamping bribes for the sake of their own village head.

5 years ago it was so natural for me that we have a safe Armenia and Artsakh it was so natural that Artsakh was Armenian and that’s it, that even when Nikol made a statement announcing the beginning of terror and violence: “whether I will be the Prime Minister of Armenia, or Armenia will not have a Prime Minister”, I did not understand and we didn’t realize this was a disaster call as John Don said, a bell that will ring for all of us.

5 years ago we had Artsakh

If we had Armenia as it is now, it does not lack like shagreen leather every day.

We had an army with a solid backbone.

Hadrut and Shushi.

They had international authority, from which in 5 years they made an eraser to clean geopolitical tables.

And 5 years ago, thousands of our sons were alive, in whose eyes were tattooed the Bayraktar of death for the last time.

I’m more guilty than the hundreds of thousands who were waiting for him to be declared Messiah, the operation of “looting” of the former and the righteous judgment of the Greek agoras.

I’m blushing about this picture.

Because I have my share of sin in this five years of hell.

And it doesn’t matter that my sin was the size of a pound, I guess.

Because when in five years, a patient from Armenia and Artsakh with a backbone is made from a wheelchair, whose days of life are already counted by everyone, there is no sin, big and small.

These days, five years ago, we committed suicide in paranoid ecstasy, killing not our bodies, but our security and the two Armenian states.

And it’s the least suicides. · ·

