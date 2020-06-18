I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO YOU?

By Michael A. Cohen

Over the weekend, I wrote about the decision of the Republican National Committee to move its quadrennial convention, scheduled for late August, from Charlotte, NC to Jacksonville, FL. This last minute move is happening because North Carolina authorities insisted that convention goers abide by social distancing rules, but the president doesn’t want that because it would mean speaking to a room that is 50 percent full. And as we all know, the president likes a big room.

In effect, the president, the RNC, and the leaders of the GOP are putting the party’s most loyal supporters (and themselves), as well as the communities in which they reside, at risk in order to placate the president. In Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, Trump has found a public official who is as seemingly unconcerned about the health and welfare of his fellow citizens.

However, one doesn’t have to wait until August to see this monstrous indifference to the consequences of potentially being exposed to a deadly virus that has already killed more Americans than the number of US soldiers killed in World World I (the third bloodiest conflict in US history). This Saturday the president will be holding a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that is expected to bring 19,000 fellow travelers together for what could be a super COVID-19 spreader event.

This is happening as Tulsa is in the midst of a dramatic spike in new coronavirus cases. Monday saw Tulsa County hit a new one day high with 89 new COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases has jumped from 188 to 532 – a 182 percent increases – and hospitalizations are spiking. Not surprisingly, these numbers have increased since the state loosened lockdown restrictions.

Public health officials are practically pleading with the president to cancel the event. According to Bruce Dart, the executive director of the Tulsa health department, “Like any other public health official, I’m a little angry. Frankly, I’m afraid for a lot of people. It hurts my heart that we know this is a possibility and we’re doing it anyway. It’s like seeing the train wreck coming.”

Yet, none of this is stopping the Trump campaign from moving forward. While campaign officials have said they will check temperatures of rallygoers and hand out masks and hand sanitizer, it’s hard to imagine that many in attendance will cover their faces. If the president and vice president don’t do it, why should they?

The campaign, however, is taking another major precaution – they are requiring all those who attend to give up their right to sue them if they get sick. After all, you can’t be too careful when it comes to legal liabilities.

Meanwhile in Texas, the state is setting new one day highs for coronavirus cases and yet the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, is refusing to let local municipalities put in place rules mandating the use of face coverings. In response, nine local mayors, including those from Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth, and El Paso, sent a letter to Abbott asking them to reverse his decision – to no avail. In Nebraska, the Republican governor is telling local officials that if they mandate mask wearing they will lose access to federal coronavirus aid money.

As if all that isn’t enough, the Vice President Mike Pence penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal this week that a) attacked the news media for fanning fears about COVID-19 b) said no second wave of infections is coming and c) praised the administration’s response to the coronavirus.

According to Pence, “The truth is, whatever the media says, our whole-of-America approach has been a success. We’ve slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives, and we’ve created a solid foundation for whatever challenges we may face in the future. That’s a cause for celebration, not the media’s fear mongering.”

Wait until Pence finds out that more than 115,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the past three-and-a-half months. Indeed, Pence makes no mention of the horrific death tolls from the pandemic – numbers that are largely the fault of the president whose “leadership” he repeatedly praises. Even George Orwell would not know what to say about this breathtaking effort to rewrite history in real time.



All of this would practically be comical if weren’t so deadly serious. Thousands of Americans are dying every week. Tens of thousands more are getting sick. Many will die. None of this should be happening.

I knew things would be bad on Election Night 2016 but such utter indifference to the mass death of Americans was something that never occurred to me. Yet here we are.