I personally told Pashinyan to resign

Karen Martirosyan,

Mr. Vanetsyan’s step is an exact step, which should unite both the government and the opposition. In my opinion,

Mr. Vanetsyan’s step is also made to establish a bridge between each other, this, of course, is my point of view. All those who will love their homeland must wake up the people and get them out of depression. Gabriel Jemberjyan, the founding chairman of the Pyunik Charitable Foundation, who came to Vanetsyan with the former director of the National Security Service Mikael Hambardzumyan, said this in a conversation with “Hraparak” in Freedom Square a while ago.

“People are buried in depression today. I join the struggle or not, I answer the question that I join the reconciliation. I think that the government and the opposition should at least cooperate with each other at the moment, because only by cooperating will we be able to correct the mistakes. We do not have to tell Pashinyan to resign, he must understand and resign. He must do that for his own interests. Now, the more people there are, the more the government will think to support this initiative. I am a member of the Public Council. In the presence of Pashinyan, I told him: Mr. Pashinyan, you should resign, even if you transfer your powers to another person from your group. I told him that the negotiations will last a long time and the chief negotiator must definitely change. We should not say this is Kocharyan’s mistake, Serzh’s mistake, It’s Nicole’s mistake. Putting on each other, we will not achieve anything now, now we have a clear problem, it must be solved. Artsakh is ours and must remain ours. “They say to lower the bar, I hope he will do the opposite,” he said.