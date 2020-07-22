fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

‘I just wish her well’: Trump comments on Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s recently arrested aide and sex trafficking suspect

by Leave a Comment

  • In a bizarre episode during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump sent his well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently arrested on child sex trafficking charges.
  • Trump was asked if he thinks powerful men will be exposed as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged global sex trafficking ring.
  • “I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much,” Trump said of the Epstein case.
  • “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years.”
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.