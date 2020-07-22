‘I just wish her well’: Trump comments on Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s recently arrested aide and sex trafficking suspect

From Wally Sarkeesian travel book; must see Education Center in the paradise, no I am not exaggerating. see how one man dream turn a remote area of Armenia into Children Education Paradise the Stunning architecture married to the landscape without insulting the mother nature (COAF) Smart center in Lori region, Armenia. very impressive educational center, located in the most beautiful region of Armenian. Another diaspora successful project, it was very bumpy road it took us over 4-hour drive but it was worthy, it was very exciting to meet the children and the staff. the building structure design looks like you landed on the moon, the trip and the conversation with the fellow journalist from all over Armenian was very educational and delightful,