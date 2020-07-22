‘I just wish her well’: Trump comments on Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s recently arrested aide and sex trafficking suspect

- In a bizarre episode during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump sent his well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently arrested on child sex trafficking charges.
- Trump was asked if he thinks powerful men will be exposed as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged global sex trafficking ring.
- “I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much,” Trump said of the Epstein case.
- “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years.”
