I have resigned from the position of Deputy Minister of ICT, Coordinator of the Subsoil Use Sphere for about 2 years ․ Lilya Shushanyan

Facebook post of Lilya Shushanyan, Deputy Minister of ICT, Deputy Coordinator of the Subsoil Use Sector Dear Colleagues, Citizens, I would like to inform you that according to my application, I have resigned from the position of Deputy Minister of ICT, Coordinator of the Subsoil Use Sector.

I have been guided by the practice that in addition to providing practical solutions to the problems that arise every day (in the case of 400 permits, they were often beyond our immediate authority, from the closure of the foundry to the reopening of the mine, from accidents to strikes, etc.) to institutional change as a policy-making body.

No matter how important the settlement of today’s issues was for the normal life of the country և economy, nevertheless, only through institutional reforms is it possible to create effective working systems that will not be dependent on individuals.