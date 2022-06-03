“I have come to take the traitorous capitulator to Ijvan sitting on a donkey.” Sjada Ghukasyan, a resident of Achajur village

A man who came to Yerevan on a donkey with Pashinyan was arrested on charges of false betrayal Sjada Ghukasyan, a resident of Achajur village, Tavush region,

has been arrested. It should be reminded that he became more famous to the public last year when he came to the National Assembly building with a donkey and announced, “I have come to take the traitorous capitulator to Ijan sitting on a donkey.” Ghukasyan’s lawyer Sergey Harutyunyan told 168.am that the reason for his arrest was allegedly giving false information against a police officer. “Last month, when the citizens were marching from Ijjan to Yerevan,

the next day at the intersection of Alek Manukyan-Gnuni streets, during the action, Sada’s tooth was broken due to the disproportionate use of force by the police. Then, at the police station, the ombudsman’s staff advised Sjada, as there is such an injury, that Sjada had to report a crime. “Taking into account that the report was about a police officer, the case was being investigated by the NSS,” said Sjada Ghukasyan’s lawyer. According to Harutyunyan, about a week ago, during the investigation of the case by the NSS, a recording of unknown origin was spread in one of the media outlets, where there was a sentence cut from the context of the conversation, with half of the sentence where Sada allegedly says “I’m going to tell the police what to do.”

“After the publication of that recording, the case was urgently terminated, taking into account that this was allegedly possible by Sjada, then a criminal case was initiated on the article of false betrayal. It is not clear here what Sada is really saying in that context, whether it is a montage or not, besides, it is not clear whether he is joking or not. “It was a basis for making a decision on arrest minutes or hours after the termination of the criminal case, and then detaining him, as if Sada would obstruct the preliminary investigation,” the ombudsman said. Sergey Harutyunyan emphasized that this sets a precedent for anyone not to dare to report. “Suddenly, you see, you may find yourself in that situation next.” Sjada Ghukasyan’s lawyer informed that the court session ended at around 9:30 pm yesterday, and the court announced the decision on the arrest at around 1:00 pm. He added that they will appeal the decision. It should be reminded that Sjada Ghukasyan in a conversation with 168.am in France Square mentioned that the police had broken his tooth using brute force.