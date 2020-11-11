‘I fell short of changing frames of mind in peace process’ – Pashinyan on his failures in Karabakh talks

Continuing his summary analysis of the “painful concessions” agreed in the recently reached Russia-brokered ceasefire, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday elaborated also on his personal omissions over the period of the past 2.5 years (since taking office).

Reiterating his earlier statement that the handover of the seven surrounding liberated regions was the “only clear-worded clause” in the document, the Armenian leader admitted at the same time that he wasn’t able to revise the dominant attitudes in the entire peace process. “I fell short of changing the frames of mind in the negotiations. Why? Because the handover of territories was the only specific topic, a very clear-worded thesis in these negotiations not giving way to any misinterpretation,” he said in a Facebook live.

The premier admitted that if his government had agreed to the handover of five disputed regions last year, the situation today “would be much better in essence”. “And that’s the truth. But who in Armenia would have believed that it is the right way? I personally wouldn’t – given the emerging uncertainties making the issue increasingly problematic. It turns out, practically, that we handed over something without a struggle, without even trying to fight for that,” Pashinyan said, acknowledging his personal mistakes revealed in the course of an insightful analysis.

“Could it be considered a mistake, and does it entail accountability? This situation does of course, and I fully – and completely – incur that accountability regardless of all the circumstances. A retrospective glance, however, gives me the knowledge that those solutions would have simply been impossible for you and for myself. The fact remains that we and our army did selflessly carry through the struggle in this war,” he added.