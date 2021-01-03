I donated $200,000 to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, but it disappeared. The Armenian benefactor tells details. Video, photo

Vardan Malkhasyan

By Karine Gevorgyan, December, 26, 2020

The Armenian diaspora is broken and disappointed and claims that the help sent by them did not reach the soldiers and the amount was given to the Government without asking the opinion of benefactors.

We had an interview with Vardan Malkhasyan who sent $200.000 for the Armenian army. He spoke to our correspondent about his impressions, disappointments, and disorganized work of the Government in Armenia.

-Good day, Vardan, please introduce yourself, please tell us some words about your activities.

– Hello! I am the founder of the ”Euro Motor”. I lived in Kond and moved to the United States in 2003 after finishing my military service. I have never been to Artsakh, but from the first day of the war I was ready to struggle for my homeland. I provided $ 200,000 in aid to the army. Unfortunately, it is not known who got it.

– Vardan, was the start of the war a surprise to you? How did you feel when you learned about the large-scale attack of the enemy?

– I cannot describe my feelings. As for me the start of the war was not surprising at all. The enemy has been preparing for that day for 30 years. I immediately decided to return to Armenia to take part in the war. I could not tell my parents that I wanted to fight and told my parents that I had to deliver aid to Artsakh.

– Have you contacted the Ministry of Defense and announced that you want to go to the front line?









-My friends and I were ready to leave for Artsakh, but instead of organizing it ourselves, we decided to apply to the RA Embassy in the United States. I mentioned that I was ready to buy the tickets myself and cover the expenses for myself and my friends, but so far they have not called us. The response of embassy was that they had no order to organize mobilization, but they gave me a phone number and told me that I could talk to that boy. I could not contact the boy for 2-3 days, when he finally answered my call, he said that there were so many calls that he could not answer the calls.

-The Armenian and Artsakh authorities often mention in their speeches that we had a shortage of fighting guys, some of them fled, that why we had lost that war.

– We did not have a shortage of fighting guys, let them not shift the blame for their defeat on the guys in vain. I only know more than 100 people from the United States who were ready to go to the front line with their own means, but it was not organized at all, they explained that they did not have a mobilization order.

-Didn’t the embassy announce a mobilization until the last days?

– No, and I decided to send help to the army before settling the issue. Every year I participate in the fundraising of the All-Armenian Fund, this time my compassion was different, I directed all possible means to the army.

– During one of the NA sittings it was announced that the money transferred to the All-Armenian Fund was provided to the Government. What can you say about that?

– There is nothing to say. Everyone seems to be ridiculed, especially the Armenians of the Diaspora.

– Did you help only with money?

– No, I have sent such goods to Armenia, which our army has not had in its entire history: clothes, equipment, and means for effectively organizing medical care, accessories, equipment, with which on-spot surgery could be performed.

I followed the events and made a list of what I should send to the army to help. I noticed that the soldiers closed their ears with their fingers when firing, and I sent many similar things and goods that would make it easier to carry out hostilities.

Lots of sleeping bags, night-vision goggles, clothing, telephones and so on. 1000 items with a total weight of 2 tons.

– Through whom did you transfer those 2 tons?

– I sent those 2 tons from here through the Armenian Fund, but I did not see any of the goods I sent to Armenia.

-Do you mean the products did not reach the destination?

– The goods were probably sent by “Qatar” flight. I am sure that the goods arrived in Armenia from the USA, but I don’t know who get it.

-Did you make inquiries about the fate of the product, what is your next step about this?

– I have made inquires, but there was no time to wait. All my mind was with the soldiers.

I have some friends in Armenia. One of them is Major General Varazdat Mkrtchyan. I was regularly informed about the situation, about the necessary help. This time I decided to come by myself and bring the next amount of assistance. I left my businesses and came to Armenia.

-How much is the assistance?

– I brought 406 kilograms with me. There was a product that I could not load, it was not allowed. I had to bring body armor instead of my own clothes.

Another payment was to be made for the product. I paid $ 4,000 for the flight. It was like a horror film.

– Did you have any problems getting the product?

– Problems, to put it mildly! A real movie has started, a horror movie.

The head of the customs department, Major Arthur Hakobyan did not allow me to see his details as if he were a Turkish. I have never seen such an aggressive, contemptuous, sarcastic person.

That turk, I will call him from now on, said that in order to receive the cargo, I must either apply to the authorities, or donate it to the Ministry of Defense, or it must be cleared through customs.

– Was there anything illegal, what was the reason for not giving the cargo?

– Everything was legaI. I had to try to do my best to get the product, but in vain. I started trying all the options because there was no time. It is simply absurd, I left all my business, I came to Armenia to help our soldier and the homeland as soon as possible and a few Turkish-Armenians did everything to disappoint me first, and then the goods would not reach the soldier. I was so disappointed. I am sure there were a lot of things our army and soldiers needed.

They opened 4 out of 18 boxes to register, and they did not have enough knowledge about what was in the boxes, what names and codes they had. It would take months for 1000 names of products to come to fruition, and everything would become meaningless. I offered to at least add employees, but they refused.

– Finally, how did you get the cargo?

– It took me 5 days to get the cargo. Can you imagine, in a war situation, when our army needed help more than ever, the turks of Armenia did everything to prevent aid from reaching them.

I had to turn to the Prime Minister. I was received by the Prime Minister’s assistants Nairi Sargsyan and Suren Hambaryan. By the way, the boys were respectfully, normally received, and even thanked. Nairi Sargsyan said that he would personally call the customs department so that there would be no problem with taking the cargo. When they realized what a valuable and unique product it was, they did not want to miss it. Nairi Sargsyan personally solved the issue, for which I am very grateful. We got the boxes, but they were open, there were missing goods.

– Who got the help?

-I have acquaintances in “Artsiv 30 Ararat” military-patriotic NGO who took part in military operations. I distributed the goods in the NGO, I dressed everyone with my own hands. I did not buy a return ticket, I did not know whether I would return or not, because I had come to go to the border. There are beast guys in their detachment who kept our lands at the cost of their lives, which were handed over to the enemy with one signature.

– Did you go to the front line?

-We were ready to leave for the front line in the morning, but Nikole Pashinyan had already done his job at night and handed over the lands kept with the blood of our boys. We were all cursed, because it is unbelievable that it happened to us.

I was amazed by what I saw during those few days in Armenia. I am so surprised and the same time so disappointed. The attitude of officials was the worst I have ever seen .

I already had health problems, I was under nervous stress, I had to return to the United States. When I returned, it turned out that I was infected with the coronavirus. I still do not feel good, I have left my business homeless because I cannot get out of the house, I have problems breathing and walking. I have already used medicine, but I am still under house arrest. If this continues, I will be taken to hospital.

– Vardan, what do you think about the government? The former government blames Nikol Pashinyan. Do you think we could not hand over the lands?

– We did not expect anything from the former Government, but we had it from Nikol. And now I am disgusted with him and cannot imagine the future of our nation. We need Stalin, a strong and tough leader. We lost because everything was disorganized. They did not use the opportunities properly.

-As our compatriot from the Diaspora, will you stand by the people again if necessary?

-This time the Diaspora was finally disappointed. Who has a powerful Diaspora like ours? Azerbaijan has oil and we have the Diaspora. Though we are disappointed this is our homeland. In addition, it would be better for us to have Ministry of Diaspora.

– What’s your message to the parents of our heroes?

– I bow to the parents of the dead boys, I am proud of them, I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. Strength and patience for all of us.

Vardan, thank you for your help and willingness. Be healthy.

the views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author,