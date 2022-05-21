I did not come to Armenia to marry my son to a Turk, I could have gone to Ankara ․ Iranian-Armenian Video

Living in Armenia for the past 21 years, I share the good, the bad, the joy, and the sadness of our people.

Today I present the point of view of my and my family. By moving to Armenia, many Iranian-Armenians like us have actually gone against the deportation against Armenia 400 years ago. Our ancestors kept the memory of the homeland alive in their hearts and minds, passed it on from generation to generation, and our generation was lucky to see the independence of Armenia. Sargis Mkrtchyan, an Iranian-Armenian, said this during the rally.

Details in the video.