The next march of the “Resistance Movement” has just ended. At the end of the march, thousands of citizens gathered again in France Square, where Arthur Vanetsyan made a speech. He first said that today’s march was full of energy, assured that victory is inevitable, they will achieve it in a short time, so we should not get tired and continue to fight.

Then he told how her two-year-old daughter, seeing the Artsakh flag on her clothes in the morning, reacted to it.

“I asked my daughter what it was, she said Armenia without Turks,” Vanetsyan said.

He added that even small children understand that we, Armenians, are fighting for our country.

