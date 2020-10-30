I am ashamed that many people in Ukraine give distorted, far from the truth assessments of Artsakh’s struggle for survival and heroism. Alexander Bozhko

Dear Armenian friends, like all of you, I follow with alarm and pain all the developments of the war unleashed by the Azerbaijani invader. I admire the courage, optimism and belief in victory of the Armenian people against the enemy, and I simply admire the fighting spirit, courage and endurance of the Armenian soldiers. I am very sorry and, to be honest, ashamed that many in my homeland Ukraine give distorted, far from the truth assessments of Artsakh’s struggle for survival and heroism, without taking into account the enormous danger that hangs over the Armenians of Artsakh, and the Armenian people in general.

It is a pity that these wretched experts of the war, some biased journalists, people distorted by the Azerbaijani propaganda do not want to understand what a terrible trouble the Armenian people will face if, God forbid, the aggressor miraculously manages to carry out his terrible plans, that is, revenge on Artsakh. towards the Armenians. However, my dear Armenian people, like you, I am also full of faith and I do not doubt for a second that you will be able to bring together all your will, strength and power, wisdom and undeniable talent of an Armenian, who has become a strong fist, this time victorious. to get out of this war, as it did two and a half decades ago. But now I am extremely disturbed by the recent turmoil in the Armenian society, the unbalanced, I would say even reckless, misleading speeches of some politicians in the Armenian media from time to time. It seems to me that such politicians are guided not by the interests of the state of Armenia, nor by the interests of the Armenian people, but, undoubtedly, pursue their narrow political goals. It is clear that no one in life is free from mistakes, especially when fighting against an enemy with a dominant army and weapons. But temporary difficulties should not be exploited, distrust and suspicion should not be sown in the Armenian society.

At this crucial moment, the Armenian society needs consolidation, national accord, readiness to put the common interest above the personal. After all, as history shows, not everything is decided by force of arms, a lot depends on the unity of the people fighting against the aggressor, defending their homeland, which is the guarantee of the army’s combat effectiveness and high fighting spirit. That is why I turn to the Armenians, who always rely on your common sense, thanks to which the Armenian nation has been able to survive for thousands of years in the turmoil of history. Therefore, confirm that the instructive lessons of Sardarapat are still vivid in the memory of the Armenian nation. After all, today’s war is the heroic battle of Sardarapat, when the Armenian people were able to unite, defeat the Turkish invaders and create a state. Read it!

