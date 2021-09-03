Hysteria brewing in Azerbaijan media: Russia MOD making purchases to send to ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’

There is a major hysteria brewing in the Azerbaijani media over a wording on the website of the Russian state procurement.

Accordingly, the Russian Ministry of Defense is holding a closed tender “for the organization and implementation of comprehensive service of the barracks-housing funds of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation military camps located in the territory of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.”

The aforesaid tender was announced on August 13, the deadline for submitting respective applications is September 16.

The aforesaid hysteria in the Azerbaijani media, naturally, arose because of the word “Republic.”