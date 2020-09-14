HyeAid Lebanon Fundraising and Telethon a Major Success

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States is immensely grateful to the Armenian-American Community for its outpouring of generous support to our August 30th HyeAid Lebanon fundraising telethon under the theme of “One Nation, One Future.”

In a short four-week period and during a telethon that lasted for only three hours, an impressive total of $1,375,555.00 was pledged. To date, 85 percent of this amount has been received, with the balance expected to arrive shortly. An initial transmittal of $500,000.00 has already been made to the special banking account that has been assigned by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I to be transferred to the Lebanese-Armenian Reconstruction Committee.

The total expenses incurred while realizing the fundraising – including social media advertising, technical and production support for the telethon, portal and credit card processing fees, and other telethon related charges – are $44,272.00. We recognize that this amount would have been far greater had it not been for the countless hours that our tireless community volunteers put into the effort. Their selfless dedication has been immensely inspirational and invaluable.

Our united community has risen once again, and once again has exhibited its vigilance and generosity for the greater good of our national priorities.

The Pan-Armenian Council shall continue to remain vigilant in support of all Armenians in need, wherever they may be and whenever the necessity warrants.

PAN ARMENIAN COUNCIL OF THE WESTERN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Western District

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Society of Los Angeles

Armenian Youth Association of California

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Homenetmen Western USA

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

Kessab Educational Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Service Employees International Union Local 721 – Armenian Caucus

Southern California Armenian Democrats

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Unified Young Armenians

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America