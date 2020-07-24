“Hurting people at scale”: Mark Zuckerberg’s employees reckon with the social network they’ve built

When employees are on their way out of Facebook, they typically post photos of their company badges along with farewells on the internal discussion board. Not Max Wang, though.



Wang opted for a clip of himself speaking directly to the camera, with a note: “I think Facebook is hurting people at scale. If you think so too, maybe give this a watch.” He delivered a 24-minute hammering of Facebook’s leadership and decision-making over the previous year.



Here’s the thing: Wang’s message wasn’t unique. It was a distillation of Facebook’s internal strife and the months of division, protest, and departures that followed the company’s decision to leave untouched a post from President Donald Trump that seemingly called for violence against people protesting the police killing of George Floyd.



Facebook employees are frustrated and angry, and now challenging Mark Zuckerberg and leadership at company-wide meetings, staging virtual walkouts, and questioning if their work is making the world a better place.

Source: https://www.buzzfeednews.com