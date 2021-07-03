Human rights organisations in Belgium demand a halt to the export of A400M defence-related components to Turkey

Four prominent human rights organisations in Belgium have called for a halt to the export of A400M defence-related components for Turkish military transport aircraft.

On 1 July, in a registered letter to the Flemish, Walloon and Brussels governments, the League for Human Rights (LDH), Amnesty International (AI), the National Coordination of Action for Peace and Democracy (CNAPD) and Vredesactie demanded that the export of military components to Turkey in the framework of the A400M programme be immediately halted.

In a letter to the regional governments, LDH, AI, CNAPD, and Vredesactie recommended and called for a halt to the export of components for the tenth and final Turkish A400M. “Our governments are acting in violation of arms trade laws by supplying a user that violates the international arms embargo. If the three regions are unwilling to comply with their own regulations, we will have no choice but to take legal action,” the organisations stated.

The human rights organisations stated that the Turkish Air Force is violating the UN arms embargo in Libya by using Belgian technology. They emphasized that they are considering taking legal action if the regional authorities do not take adequate measures to address these concerns.

The organisations identified the Belgian arms companies Asco Industries, Sabca, Sonaca and Safran Aero Boosters, which produce parts for the engine, wings and landing gear of the Turkish A400M and stated that the weapons technology produced by these companies used by Turkey is “not only immoral but also illegal.”

“Belgian arms companies have been supplying components for the Turkish A400M military transport aircraft since 2013. This military transport aircraft plays an important role in the delivery of weapons and troops for the wars in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh,” the organisations stated.

LDH, AI, CNAPD and Vredesactie called on the three regions to take action within 30 days to ensure that Turkey is no longer the end-user of present and future licences. If adequate measures are not taken, the organisations announced that they may be forced to take legal action to prevent exports of defence-related goods and components under the A400M programme.