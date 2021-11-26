Human rights activist: Former history teacher standing trial for allegedly threatening Dictator Pashinyan in class

A former history teacher in Armenia is standing trial for allegedly making threats against Nikol Pashinyan in s class, human rights activist Ruben Melikyan said.

He held a phone call with the teacher, Hakob Grigoryan, on Thursday.

“Mr. Grigoryan has no lawyer, and yesterday he asked for an attorney for free in court, since he cannot afford the costs of legal services. I proposed Mr. Grigoryan to undertake his defense in court for free. Now it’s for him to make a decision,” Melikyan wrote on Facebook.

“At this point, I can only say that my hair stood on end when I found out under what article the teacher had been charged. It’s just an utter disgrace. If the Prosecutor’s Office thought that no one would defend this man and they would push through the charges, they were deeply mistaken,” he noted.