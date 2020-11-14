Hraparak: Mnatsakanyan was ‘unaware’ of Karabakh truce

With many government officials being apparently “underground” these days, i.e. – after the signing of the controversial ceasefire on Nagorno-Kaabakh (Artsakh), Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s behavior appears to be the strangest.

Describing the deal as a major defeat for the Armenian diplomacy (rather than the military), the paper claims that the foreign minister was unaware of the planned signing of the document by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenia’s top diplomat reportedly made such a statement at a meeting with his agency’s senior staff, saying that the move had come us a major surprise to him.

Citing its “informed sources”, the paper says that those attending the meeting felt extremely insulted and even hurled accusations at the minister. One of Mnatsakanyan’s deputies is said to have even walked out, unwilling to be ‘part of the show”.

Most of the Foreign Ministry’s staff who were, some way or another, involved in the negotiations in the past year, are reportedly intolerant of what happened and expect Mnatsakanyan’s resignation.