Hraparak: Future health minister’s appointment ‘depends on Russia’s decision-making’

Though no official decision is available as yet on Arsen Torosyan’s dismissal as the minister of health, several names are already being circulated for his possible replacements.

The final appointment, however, depends on Russia’s decision-making, says the paper, noting that the decrees are normally issued by the Russian ambassador in Yerevan after approval by the Russian government.

Among the possible candidates are Mikayel Adamyan, the director of Nork-Marash Medical Center, and Gagik Mirijanyan, a former deputy minister of health who was appointed the governor of Armavir after the 2018 “Velvet Revolution”.