Hraparak Daily: Pashinyan gave a week to law enforcement to remove President of the Constitutional Court from office

Prime Minister Nikol Pahsinyan held a secret consultation today on the matter of the President and Judges of the Constitutional Court attended by the representatives of law enforcement bodies, Hraparak Daily wrote. Citing own source in the Cabinet. the newspaper said among the participants of the secret meeting were Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, acting Chief of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan, acting Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan and the Head of Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan.

According to the source, Pashinyan gave a week to heads of law enforcement bodies ‘to get rid’ of the President of the Constitutional Court and six judges undesired for authorities.

The source said Pashinyan had instructed the Police to get compromising materials against the judges of the Court in an ultimate goal of forcing them to retire.

Discussed were various retirement scenarios that should spare neither the family members nor the relatives of the Judges, the paper insisted, adding the coordination of the process was assigned to SIS Chairman Sasun Khachatryan.

The newspaper further asserts that an external secret control is set by the law enforcement over the judges, their movement and means of communication as well as interactions are closely monitored and recorded.

Authorities and PM Pashinyan, in particular, are specifically upset with the fact that none of the Constitutional Court judges have applied for the recently adopted legislative offer for early retirement scheme. According to it, if members of the Constitutional Court resign by January 31, 2020, they will continue to receive pensions in the amount of their current salaries until the period when their mandates were to expire. The controversial bill was criticized by legal experts and opposition arguing the measure amounted to a legal bribe.

Source Panorama.am