Hraparak.am: Turkey-Azerbaijan delegation arrives in Armenia with Russia peacekeepers’ commander in Artsakh

The plane that returned from Azerbaijan did not arrive empty; a Turkish-Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia with Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that is stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone to monitor the ceasefire there, Hraparak.am writes about this.

It was rumored this evening that General Muradov’s plane will land in Yerevan in an hour and a large group of Armenian prisoners of war will return home. Even the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Mane Gevorgyan, and Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan’s office confirmed this news. RFE/RL broadcast live from Erebuni Airport in Yerevan, while ruling My Step bloc MP Nazeli Baghdasaryan boasted on the air that she was dealing with the matter of the captives.

As Hraparak.am covered the return of the captives several times, all this seemed suspicious to us. First of all, the information about the return of the captives was kept top secret, our sources were strongly demanded not to arrive at the airport early, not to write news in advance, and to come to the airport only after the flight. The Baku-Yerevan flight lasts 20 minutes, until the door of the plane was closed in Baku, we were not being told how many captives were returning and, of course, we did not give any news in advance. There was even a case when the plane was a few hours late and our camera crew waited patiently away from the airport until the flight was confirmed.

This time, however, the source of the announcement in advance, they say, was the Deputy Prime Minister, in the absence of the Prime Minister. It is said that Mane Gevorgyan asked Avinyan about the return of the captives and, receiving a positive answer, hurried to tell the good news to the reporters. Avinyan’s unrestrained behavior has put the entire ruling team in a very awkward position, which is now trying to present the plane that came without prisoners as “unfortunately, it is being delayed again.”

As for Muradov’s plane, the question arises: why did the general go to Baku if the captives would not return? Our sources say that the plane did not arrive empty at all; a Turkish-Azerbaijani delegation came to Armenia with Muradov, and whose mission is to locate the road being built in the Meghri area, so to speak, to study the area. Thus, the November 9 agreement’s all the points which are beneficial to Azerbaijan are being fulfilled with lightning speed, whereas the points concerning Armenia are being perverted, the captives are called “criminals,” the part of the road that is necessary to the Azerbaijanis is being unblocked, and the points of return of our captives are not being fulfilled.

Source: news.am