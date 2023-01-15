hraparak.am: The mistakes of the 44-day war cannot be repeated, it would be correct if the Minister of State speaks personally about his resignation. Arshak Abrahamyan

Arevik Hakobyan

A little while ago, we wrote that the resignation of Ruben Vardanyan, who was appointed as the Minister of State in November, is expected in the coming hours, this is also unexpected for the political forces of Artsakh, who, according to our information, are currently trying to meet with the ruling elite and understand the created situation.

Our sources in Artsakh report that Vardanyan is leaving at the request of President Arayik Harutyunyan, and more precisely, Nikol Pashinyan, it is said that, according to all, such an instruction was given by the Azerbaijani side, various Azerbaijani officials have repeatedly publicly demanded Vardanyan’s resignation.

“I think tomorrow, perhaps, there will be some information in that direction, because the Azerbaijani authorities took it very hard for him to be in that position and announced that they would never negotiate with him. I would not like it to happen that it turns out that the Azerbaijanis are hiding behind all this. pressures, and it should not become the case that a personnel policy should be implemented in Artsakh at their whim”, Arshak Abrahamyan, the EC chairman of the “Ardarutyun” party of the Artsakh Republic, the founder of the “Vernatun” youth analytical center, said in a conversation with hraparak.am .

“Let me say this: in such a tense situation, it is not possible to repeat the mistakes of the 44-day war and leave very important topics so that the public suddenly gets information from the news media, who very often refer to closed and anonymous sources. This is a very delicate issue, there should be a statement at the official level. “I think it would be right if the Minister of State speaks about it personally,” our interlocutor added.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/9bd597bbc97a230ea398889f091a71b2?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

