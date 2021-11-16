Hraparak.am: Azerbaijanis capture 6 Armenian servicemen

According to Hraparak.am’s reports, today the Azerbaijanis captured 6 Armenian soldiers. The report was confirmed by the sources of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, but there is still no official confirmation. The Ministry of Defense still has no comment on the report, and the phone calls remain unanswered.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is also reporting the capture of 6 servicemen

According to the reports of Armenian Times newspaper, the exchange of fire between the Armed Forces of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides is for the two Armenian military posts on Mount Tsitsernakar.

According to the website, the exchange of fire began when the Azerbaijani side demanded that the Armenian Armed Forces leave the two military posts on Mount Tsitsernakar located in the territory of Armenia, but the Armenian servicemen refused to fulfill the demand.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that as of 2:30 p.m. the situation in the eastern border zone of Armenia remains extremely tense.

Local battles are taking place during which the adversary is applying artillery, armored vehicles and firearms of various calibers. The Armenian side is taking adequate actions. The situation is under the control of the Armed Forces of Armenia.