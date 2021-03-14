Hraparak.am: Armenia authorities gather at government mansion

At the moment, there is a gathering in at the government mansion of Armenia, Hraparak.am writes.

PM Nikol Pashinyan has called all ruling My Step bloc officials and the members of board of the ruling Civil Contract Party to his mansion.

Lately, he gathers his political team often, probably to sense what they are thinking, and to keep them under his control because everyone, including Pashinyan, know very well that the greatest danger to his tenure is expected from the 80 My Step MPs, and if they reach a joint decision, his dismissal may become a matter of days.

That is why he has put aside his previous disagreements and does not speak harshly with the My Step lawmakers; on the contrary, he tries to maintain friendly relations with everyone and agree with them in many issues.