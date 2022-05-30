How to get rid of Nicole?

Vakhtang Siradeghyan,

Indeed, how can a country be ousted from the post of Prime Minister?

Throughout human history, there have been two possible solutions to this problem: peaceful, transient, and shocking. The former has always been preferable, but for that, one must have the necessary preconditions – the readiness of the person who is the leader of the country at the moment to take that step.

What was there in April 2018, when Serzh, who was rejected by the public, chose to leave in order not to implement a much more brutal March 1.

However, he himself mentioned it at a meeting with Nicole at the Marriott Hotel, and he almost immediately refused. As an Armenian, I am terrified of its consequences.

Pashinyan Nikol is not such a person. For the sake of the “Karabakh burden” even the official sacrifice of four thousand people (this revelation of journalist-media expert Nairi Hokhikyan witness) will be ready to sacrifice double or triple for the sake of power.

We must realize this, բոլոր build all our actions aimed at getting rid of Nikol on that consciousness. After all, Artsakh was a burden for him, because in his (inherited from his father-in-law) opinion, it hindered the well-being of the “sergeants”. And he would continue to hinder until he freed the country from that heavy burden. By the way, in the above-mentioned article of “yerkir.am” there is also Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan’s opinion about the artificial satellite. For those who suffer from “satellite’s” I would recommend reading this article.

Like the rhetoric attributed to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, “There is no man, then there is no problem,” Nikol’s brain was supposed to have a general (if his thoughts are put together) “Get rid of Artsakh for the sake of Armenian happiness.” Which, by the way, is formulated in his book in the form of “handing over the part in order to preserve the whole”. By the way, by some surprising “coincidence”, in the parliamentary elections of 2017 ափոխ change of government in 2018, according to the reports of the World Bank, 7 million և 211 million US dollars were transferred from Azerbaijan to Armenia, respectively. The Central Bank of Armenia tried to present it as an expert assessment of alleged transfers, playing on the terms “migrants (displaced), relocated as a result of the conflict”, but the WB tables They testified to something else. They testified that after the scandal broke out in Armenia, the links to those reports of the WB were deleted.

Let’s add to the direct և indirect evidence the reality of the disgraceful defeat of 2020 – one. Let’s add the ongoing post-war defeats in the foreign sphere to two. Let’s add the consequences of incompetent management in our inner life: three. As with the Nashpashinyan, in addition to the numerous pleasures of police brutality (five) in addition to the pleasures of family members (other members of the current government) for the sake of maintaining power, we have to admit the impossibility of a transition in the case of Nikol Pashinyan. What is needed to realize the development and implementation of such a shock scenario, in which case Armenia will emerge from the vortex of statehood with minimal losses?

Let’s move on to the question of what should be the shocking version of getting rid of Nicole with minimal losses. I think it should be like the alternative formula of the famous thief “your life or your purse”. In our case, it would be “your life or your power.” This does not mean that he should be assassinated tomorrow, for example, like the Prime Minister of India Indera Gandhi. Let me remind you that after the destruction of the Golden Monastery by one of the major Indian religious communities, the Sikhs, by the government forces, the Sikhs’s two bodyguards killed the 67-year-old Prime Minister in 1984. As it was said, that scenario is impossible in Armenia. This means that another bloodless but no less effective scenario must be devised to remove Nicole. And it should be based on the mentioned “your life or your power” formula.

