How Street protestor Pashinyan fooled and deceived the Armenian Nation read Nikol Pashinyan promise August 5, 2019

By 2050 we should be able to solve the following problems.

Armenian population should reach at least 5 million people.-

Create 1 million 500 thousand jobs,

solve the employment issue of 2.5 million people, and eliminate poverty.-

Make Armenia an industrial country,

15 times the mixed internal result of Armenia.-

To have at least 5 Armenian technology companies and 10000 startups exceeds 10 billion US dollars.- 7 double the average salary.- To take place in the first 20 years of the world’s leading countries with the army’s combat index.- To have one of the 10 most effective intelligence services in the world.- Ensure 100% access to health services and health funding 20 times more.- Make education a national lifestyle, the funding of education and science 20 times.- The number of tourists visiting Armenia has reached 15 million.- To make the Armenian football team a European and or World Cup medalist, win 25 Olympic gold medals and the title of the individual world chess champion.I am sure that now many of you are asking, and why nothing is said about @TAG? The answer is very clear, because Artsakh is Armenia and that’s it.