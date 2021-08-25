How one man Snake oil Salesman poison Armenia with hate & Division & now the poison exported to dispora Video

How a Snake oil Salesman poison Armenia with hate & Division

And now the poison has been exported to Diaspora Armenian worldwide

The only way to understand the Armenian dictator how semi-literate unbalanced he is, you must meet him in person and ask him some questions then you will walk away saying how does this idiot become a Prime Minister.. which I did meet him…

French journalist Antoine Dubua: experience′′ Meeting with the Prime Minister was shocking, I won’t forget it all my life. It was amazing how the old people tolerate such a leader. The Prime Minister was a provincial, unbalanced, duraboral person. The short talk also showed his semi-literate, surface judgments. In the future, I learned that he even knew that He had no higher education, he was just an underlined opposition newspaper editor. No less shocking my meetings with other figures.

Knowing that I was French, either rejoiced with joy and asked with glittering eyes when France would bring troops to Armenia or the same Anticipating French military aid, angry prediction. I got the impression that they don’t care about Artsakh’s losses and defeat. Many of them were blaming Russia, former authorities, and surprisingly defending the government and the Prime Minister. Also got the impression of not so many losses and losses to radical opposition. The defeat was touched as much as taking advantage of the situation, reaching power. And the main part of the people, as usual, was indifferent and continued to deal with their daily routine: trade, entertainment, luxury weddings. I returned to France again disappointedFrench journalist Antoine Dubua ′′ The end of Armenia