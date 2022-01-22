Edik Andreasyan

Did you know Nikol Pashinyan Party was called civil pornography

Yes in 2015, civil pornography was born, which Pashinyan wisely called “Civil Contract”.

This story can be said to have started a long time ago, from the days when the happy Vano Siradeghyan left Armenia. The first president, in fact, created a new structure on the basis of the Armenian National Movement, which was named the “Armenian National Congress”. Political scientists claim that it did not even occur to Levon Ter-Petrosyan that a beautiful day like the CP, civil pornography, would be formed on the basis of the ANC created by him.

I consider this the careless omission of the Pope, the greatest damage done to our country and people. And so, there were many honest and smart politicians left in the ANC from the ANM. There were people gathered there, each of whom could do his job and act as a unique political force. These people, however, could not, perhaps they did not want to be more ideological than their ideological father, they still spend their days in the safe, living shadow of the Pope. The Pope made a mistake in 2007-2008 when he created the position of Deputy Minister for Street Riots in the ANC. It is true that the ANC’s affairs were coordinated by a completely different person, again named Leon, but the deputy in charge of the mentioned cases was directly subordinated to the Pope, in that sense he was one of the most hypocritical in the ANC. That person was Nikol Pashinyan, a rare phenomenon not only in the ANC, but also in the Armenian reality.

Until the spring of 2012, Pashinyan Nicole honestly performed her duties as a deputy. During that time he sat down in the fortress, from where he was released by Serzh Azatich, meeting the pleading requests of Nikol’s immediate boss, Leon Ter-Petrosyan. Appearing in the parliament with the ANC, Nikol Pashinyan, however, became arrogant, tired of being the editor of “Haykakan Zhamanak” newspaper, left the Pope and decided to do his job. Thus, already in 2015, civil pornography was born, which Pashinyan wisely called “Civil Contract”.

I am often asked, “Are you sure that Pashinyan knew what he was founding when he founded his party? Maybe the party he founded later became pornography?” The answer is yes, I’m almost 99% sure Nicole knew what she was up to. Moreover, Nicole, whom I knew, simply could not create anything normal. And you can find out who Nicole I know from the testimonies of the modern Roman historian Michael Minasyan (MM, Kitchen details – discoveries from abroad, the last one).

And what is the difference between “civil pornography” and “civil contract”? If we look at the legislation, it will turn out that in Armenia, pornography – the creation and distribution of pornographic materials – the involvement of Armenian citizens in this field is strictly prohibited. Nicole found the word “contract” so she would not have problems with the law. But we know that the so-called “contract” is nothing but a “verb”, a verbal phenomenon in human societies. Some go to the army under a contract, some are employed in construction, and some enter the service of politicians who have achieved “political success.” This is exactly what happened in the case of Nikol, as a result of whose verbal attack the ranks of the CP became stronger.

Starting in 2018, the business founded by the Pashinyan family has turned into a pornographic holding, absorbing not only small and medium-sized political brothels, but also allowing the immoral to crawl into other political stables. To tell the truth, many representatives of the Armenian National Movement-ANC were also part of political pornography, due to which the sphere became almost complete. Could the holding led by Pashinyan have won the 44-day war? No. To date, there has never been a case in the history of mankind where prostitutes, whether ordinary or political, have been able to win. They never aim to win. ” This is the specifics of this field.

Prostitutes usually avoid conflicts, try to settle issues with fake smiles and sweet conversations. This situation, however, can change dramatically on the domestic political ground, when the prostitutes exercise power typical of their physiognomy and mental world. They remain a cat outside, but inside they break the bonds and turn into something you do not know. Vivid evidence of this is the unprecedented attack on the journalistic community in recent days, carried out by the youngest representatives of political pornography, Vigen Khachatryan and Vahagn Aleksanyan.

And why journalists became the target of political pornographers, in particular, is a completely different story, which, I hope, I will have the opportunity to address in the near future. And before that, let me say that verbal prostitutes can not take journalists for purely genetic reasons. The fact is that their profession originated earlier than journalism, but over the centuries it has become so that journalists have begun to call a spade a spade.