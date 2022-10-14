How many days will it take Azerbaijan to depopulate Artsakh? Nikol Pashinyan has already created the legal foundations

How many days will it take Azerbaijan to depopulate Artsakh? It seems to me, however, that Azerbaijan will not specifically deal with that issue, because Artsakh will be de-Armenianized automatically. The last Artsakh citizen will leave his homeland with the departure of the Russian peacekeepers, and the history of the second Armenian state will end with that.

Nikol Pashinyan has already created the legal foundations that will never allow us to talk about the rights and freedoms of the Artsakh Armenians. There was no Artsakh, there is no mention of Artsakh in any of the documents of peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which are circulating in Brussels and Washington today.

Nikol Pashinyan, you have little left. Your sterile bag has been emptied, your nominal balloons are left, which are bursting one after the other due to war, betrayal, capitulation, cronyism, cynicism, hatred, fear…

Edik Andreasyan