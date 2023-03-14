How many cities in Cilicia (Western Armenia) now called Turkey will become Ablasta? The works of God are inscrutable

More than a month has passed since the earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023, in Cilicia, Western Armenia. During the whole month, the aftershocks of the February earthquakes,

as well as the new earthquakes, continued and are still continuing in Cilicia. Earthquakes reached magnitude 5.8 in Malatya at the end of February, and earlier magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8 near Antioch, Sweden (Mt. Musa, Mount St. Simon) in mid-February. New buildings collapsed from new earthquakes, there were new victims and wounded, and thousands of new people appeared on the streets.

As a result, a month after February 6, about 3 million Turks and Kurds left the territory of Cilicia (together with Commagene, Cappadocia), and another 1.5-2 million people temporarily live on the streets. It is obvious that the liberation of almost 5 million Turks and Kurds from the territory of Cilicia in one month (about 40 percent of the existing population) could only happen with the powerful intervention of nature, which we are witnessing.

In the near future, the tendency of Turks and Kurds to leave Cilicia will probably intensify. If only because every God’s Day dozen of aftershocks of magnitude 3-4, sometimes up to 5, are registered in the north of Cilicia, from Malatia and Marash to Antioch in the south, Samosat in the east, and Adana in the west. People can’t help but feel the 3-4-5 shocks, and the dilapidated buildings can’t help but collapse. After all, it is no coincidence that, contrary to the foolish promises of Turkish President Erdogan to build new buildings, no international media was found to be able to show an area cleared of rubble a month after the earthquake. The reports are the same endless wreckage as a month ago.

According to the UNDP, the volume of ruins and construction debris created by the February 6 and subsequent earthquakes in Turkey reaches 200 million tons, which, according to the UNDP, is the same as if an area of ​​100 million square meters was covered with rubble 1 meter high. In how many years can Turkey clean it up, if at all? Especially since, as far as can be understood from the international news, even in the big cities of Cilicia, the local authorities do not have the necessary equipment to clean up such rubble. Let’s say, in Antioch, where significant technical resources have been moved and concentrated, in the best case, several tens of thousands of tons of rubble can be transported here and there a day.

In such a situation, it is more than natural that more than half of the population left the same Antioch, in general, the Sanjja of Alexandretta, in one month. The mayor of Antioch (Turks call Antioch Antioch) even on March 6 appealed to fellow citizens who had left, that they should swear to return to Antioch, because it is not just a settlement, but their homeland, a very important part of Turkey, an episode of history. which was quoted by one of the Turkish leaders who lived in the 1930s and 40s, who said that he would rather resign than to accept Alexandret Sanjak not being part of Turkey, etc., etc. With such arguments, the Turks try to convince themselves that they or the Kurds have a connection with Cilicia. Meanwhile, the fact is that they are descended from the wild and animalistic tribes of the Far Eastern steppes – Mongols, Seljuks, Uighurs,

The works of God are inscrutable

Perhaps, taken separately, this Turk or that Kurd is neither a criminal nor a sinner who would have received such a cruel fate and punishment as those who died or survived the earthquakes in Cilicia. Humanly, their destiny is cruel, tragic and causes sympathy. But as a collective, the presence of Turks or Kurds in Armenian Tsopk, Armenian-Assyrian Commagen, Armenian Cilicia, Armenian-Greek Cappadocia, Phrygian and Greek Iconia simply defiles those cradles and sanctuaries of human civilization, and God could not tolerate that presence any longer.

The Turks (and the Kurds with them) spread mainly after the Battle of Manazkert in 1071 in the Armenian Plateau, in Asia Minor, in the wider Middle East, but for 1000 years they remained the same savage, undeveloped and foreign element – barbarians who simply invaded the sanctuary, especially Tsopk-Kommagen. -Cilicia-Cappadocia-Pokr Hayk circle, where there are ancient civilizations inherited from the Hittites, Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks or created by the latter. Let’s say, Mesrop Mashtots restored the Armenian alphabet from Armenian manuscripts and stone inscriptions preserved in Samosat, the capital of Kommagen, and Edessia 1600 years ago and brought it to Vagharshapat. By the way, the first Armenian sentence in the Mashtotsian alphabet, “To know wisdom and wisdom, to know my language with genius”, was written in Samosat. While now that thought’s burning,

Or as a result of the correspondence between Abgar E, the king of the Armenians of Edesia and Jesus Christ (mentioned by patriarch Khorenatsi), Christ sent one of his disciples, Tadevos, to heal King Abgar, after which he moved from Edesia to Greater Armenia and began to preach and spread the Christian doctrine in the first Christian country, Armenia. : The capital of Cappadocia, Caesarea, was called that way in BC. From the end of the 1st century, in honor of the Roman emperor Gaius Octavianos, before that centuries it was called Mazhak, in honor of the founder of the city, the military leader Bakdak, who was a comrade in arms of the first king of the Armenian state of Urartu, Arame, and on his instructions he built a castle in Mazhak and populated the area. And Armenians have always lived in large numbers in Caesarea and its surroundings, on the eve of the 1915 genocide, about 70 thousand, now there are not only no Armenians in Caesarea, but the name “Caesaria” is distorted – it became Kaiser in Turkish. Let’s not say any more about Mount Nemrut, where the pantheon of Armenian pagan gods is located, built by the Armenian Yervandun kings, that the Turks are trying to ascribe to the Greek kings by forgery, in order not to say a word about the Armenian state of the Yervanduns, the Armenian heritage.

However, regardless of what is said or not said, falsified or revealed, it is a fact that today there are almost no Armenians in the Armenian territories of Tsopk-Commagen-Cilicia-Cappadocia, who were the only civilized nation there (the axiomatic truth of Armenians being the only civilized nation in the Armenian Plateau formulated by UK Prime Minister David Lloyd George at the Versailles Assembly and in his memoir The Truth About Peace Treaties). Today, only the Armenian fortresses in Cilicia are half-destroyed: Romklai, Levonklai, Cornikos, Paghras, Lambron, Vahka and dozens of others… Therefore, whom should God have spared so that the people living in Cilicia would not suffer an earthquake, destruction and death…

Let’s see how God will continue to act. After all, God’s works are inscrutable. However, a symbolic reality in the ancient Armenian city of Cilicia gives the impression of divine management.

Cilicia, Ablasta…

On February 6, 2023, as we know, there were 2 earthquakes in Cilicia, one near Aintap and the other near Marashi. The first move of the Turkish authorities was to hide the true picture of the disaster, for example, the mayor of Aintap announced on the morning of February 6 that there were only 12 victims in his city, when the city was completely destroyed, 12 standing buildings would not be counted. Just like now, the Turkish government declares that half a million apartments collapsed, but there were 50,000 victims. The opposition Turks abroad, who are safe from Erdogan’s persecution, count the number of victims at 200,000. The real number is probably even higher, it will be known in the end, but more important here are the efforts of the Turkish government to falsify the real picture of the earthquake. In this regard, it was one of the exceptional cases that an Al Jazeera journalist was able to go to the epicenter of the Marash earthquake. which is a beautiful city 160 km from Marash and Malatya. The city is called Eblistan with a Turkish twist, the Armenian name is Ablasta. Ablastan was a city even before Armenian Urartu, it was part of the Hittite empire, BC. In the 15th-14th centuries, it later declined and became a flourishing city again in the 11th century, becoming part of the state of Pilartos Varazhnu (1070-80s), on whose foundation the Rubinian princes founded the Armenian kingdom of Cilicia. During the Cilician kingdom, the city flourished and the majority of the population were Armenians. Over the centuries, however, being displaced, in the end in 1915 only 3-4 active Armenian churches remained in Ablasta, the same number of schools and 5-6 thousand Armenians. they were also deported in 1915. As of February 6, 2023, 143 thousand Turks and Kurds lived in Ablasta.

Willy-nilly, you think that maybe this is exactly how the divine administration is, maybe cruel, but divinely just and kind.

Lusine Petrosyan

