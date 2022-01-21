“How many Armenian citizens flee Armenia through Mexico every week for $ 20,000?” Naira Zohrabyan

Naira Zohrabyan, responding to the protest action held next to the US Embassy, ​​writes on her Facebook page. “They demand a bright future for their children A group of our compatriots gathered today near the statue of Communist military figure Admiral Isakov and demanded a bright future for their children.

And for a brighter future, the citizens of Armenia demanded that the US Embassy respect their right to emigrate from their homeland and allow them to leave Armenia.

By the way, last year 160,965 citizens of the Republic of Armenia applied for the “Green Card”, of which 68,309 were applicants, 92,655 affiliated persons. “How many Armenian citizens flee Armenia through Mexico every week,” people “run away from Armenia for 20 thousand dollars, spending 2 weeks to 3 months in Mexican fortresses, the Armenian statistics are silent about that.” It should be reminded that the protesters took to the streets with posters reading “We do not want to lose our opportunity”, “We want a bright future for our children”, “5 minutes interview takes us away from our dream” and other writings.

Նաիրա Զոհրաբյանը, արձագանքելով ԱՄՆ դեսպանատան հարևանությամբ անցկացրած բողոքի ակցիային, ֆեյսբուքյան իր էջում գրում է. «Նրանք պայծառ ապագա են պահանջում իրենց երեխաների համար Կոմունիստ ռազմական գործիչ ծովակալ Իսակովի արձանի մոտ այսօր հավաքվել են մեր մի խումբ հայրենակիցներ ու իրենց երեխաների համար պահանջել պայծառ ապագա։

Իսկ ապագայի պայծառ ռակուրսի համար ՀՀ քաղաքացիները ԱՄՆ դեսպանատնից պահանջել են հարգել սեփական հայրենիքից արտագաղթելու իրենց իրավունքը եւ թույլ տալ լքելու Հայաստանը։ Ի դեպ, անցյալ տարի «Գրին քարդ» շահելու համար դիմել է Հայաստանի հանրապետության 160.965 քաղաքացի, որոնցից 68.309 դիմորդ են՝ 92.655 փոխկապակցված անձ: Իսկ թե շաբաթական ՀՀ քանի՞ քաղաքացի է Մեքսիկայով՝ «մարդա» 20 հազար դոլարով փախնում Հայաստանից, 2 շաբաթից մինչեւ 3 ամիս անցկացնելով Մեքսիկայի բերդերում, հայկական վիճակագրությունն այդ մասին լռում է»։

Հիշեցնենք, որ ակցիայի մասնակիցները դուրս էին եկել փողոց «Չենք ուզում կորցնել մեր հնարավորությունը», «Ուզում ենք պայծառ ապագա մեր երեխաների համար», «5 րոպե հարցազրույցը հեռացնում է մեզ մեր երազանքից» ու այլ գրություններով ցուցապաստառներով»։